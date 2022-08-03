Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after buying an additional 153,854 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

