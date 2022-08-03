Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of LendingClub worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $48,999,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 222,107 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,659,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub Stock Down 1.6 %

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.