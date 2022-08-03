Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.74 Million Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.00% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZA. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,491,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
CZA stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
