Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of United States Steel worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,336,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 236,599 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

