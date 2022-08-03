Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $392.90 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

