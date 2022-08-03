Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

