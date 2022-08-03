Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,815 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.