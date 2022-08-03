Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.
Insider Activity
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.