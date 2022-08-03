Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.