Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.