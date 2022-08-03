Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 257,232 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,577,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.72.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

