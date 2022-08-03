Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 105,878 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

