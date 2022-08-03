Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after purchasing an additional 486,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,437,000 after buying an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $221,021,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on U. KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Up 5.2 %

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.