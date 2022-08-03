Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,872 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

