Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,344 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.41.

PPG stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

