Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,925 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after acquiring an additional 236,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after acquiring an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 411,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 273,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

AVDE opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04.

