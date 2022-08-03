Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

