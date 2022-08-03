Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.59% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 97,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

