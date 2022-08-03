Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,628,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.52.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

