Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,251 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Insider Activity

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.0 %

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.