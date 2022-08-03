Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

