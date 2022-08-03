Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.67.

NYSE:HUM opened at $478.39 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

