Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,870 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 32.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

