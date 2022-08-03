Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,992 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.00% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.