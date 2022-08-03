Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,664 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after buying an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after buying an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after buying an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of JD opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.37.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

