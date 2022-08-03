Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 85.84% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98.

