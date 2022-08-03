Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36.

