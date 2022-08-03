Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

