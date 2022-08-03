Comparing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cars.com and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.41%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66% Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cars.com and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and Creek Road Miners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.31 $7.72 million $0.08 147.64 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 3.78 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Volatility & Risk

Cars.com has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cars.com beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

