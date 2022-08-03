Comparing Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 530.91%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.7% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -52.52% -13.34% -7.66% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million 9.94 -$92.41 million ($0.03) -31.69 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

(Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.