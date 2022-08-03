Comparing Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and Halma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.70 billion 2.21 $902.71 million N/A N/A Halma $2.08 billion 5.02 $333.80 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kerry Group and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Halma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kerry Group and Halma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Halma 2 5 2 0 2.00

Kerry Group presently has a consensus target price of $126.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Halma has a consensus target price of $32.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Halma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halma is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Risk and Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Halma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems. This segment serves elevator safety, fire suppression, people and vehicle flow, fire detection, pressure management, industrial access control, and safe storage and transfer markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; water, air and gases monitoring technologies; instruments that detect hazardous gases and analyses air quality; and systems for water analysis and treatment. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; laboratory devices and systems that provide information to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable positive outcomes across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

