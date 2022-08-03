Comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chimera Investment pays out 185.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out -123.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 27.85% 14.02% 3.26% Kite Realty Group Trust -24.52% -4.77% -2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chimera Investment and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 6 1 3.00

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.87%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $937.55 million 2.57 $670.11 million $0.71 14.30 Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 11.27 -$80.81 million ($0.68) -28.26

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Chimera Investment on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

