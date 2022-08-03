Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Hybrid Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 14.30% 42.65% 8.66% Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Hybrid Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $931.48 million 5.77 $116.88 million $0.49 38.80 Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than Hybrid Energy.

Sotera Health has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.1, suggesting that its stock price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sotera Health and Hybrid Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 3 3 0 2.50 Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Hybrid Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

