Comparing Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) & CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tailwind International Acquisition and CION Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind International Acquisition N/A N/A $13.84 million N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 3.31 $118.76 million $1.11 8.24

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind International Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.4% of Tailwind International Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind International Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

CION Investment has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Given CION Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Tailwind International Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind International Acquisition and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind International Acquisition N/A -46.13% 1.80% CION Investment 47.28% 8.18% 4.25%

Summary

CION Investment beats Tailwind International Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

