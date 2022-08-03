Contrasting Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 37.32% N/A N/A Macatawa Bank 33.38% 10.45% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northeast Bank and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bank and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $150.16 million 2.27 $71.50 million $5.33 7.67 Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.96 $29.01 million $0.76 12.53

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

