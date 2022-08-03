Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

