Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

