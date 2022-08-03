Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) versus DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 3.78 -$17.27 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.44 $718.00 million $2.85 10.92

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% DXC Technology 4.41% 17.08% 4.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Creek Road Miners and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Creek Road Miners and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 2 2 6 0 2.40

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $38.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Volatility and Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services to help customers securely and cost-effectively run mission-critical systems and IT infrastructure. In addition, this segment offers workplace services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, and mobility services. DXC Technology Company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.