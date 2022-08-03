Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

