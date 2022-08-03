Critical Review: PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) vs. Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PetVivo and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 1 4 2 0 2.14

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.11%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $270.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 187.31 -$5.01 million ($0.62) -3.63 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.42 $2.09 billion $6.34 38.33

This table compares PetVivo and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -4,324.14% -95.21% -74.90% Becton, Dickinson and 9.59% 14.91% 6.65%

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats PetVivo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

