Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $31.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Get Rating

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

