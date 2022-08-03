Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

