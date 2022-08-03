Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.