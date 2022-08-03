CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.50. CVR Energy shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 5,508 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 479.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 973,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 805,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 904,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.