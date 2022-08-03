CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.50. CVR Energy shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 5,508 shares.
The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
