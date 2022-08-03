CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.50. CVR Energy shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 5,508 shares.
The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
CVR Energy Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.47.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
