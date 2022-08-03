Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 22.8% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 277,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,285,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $285.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

