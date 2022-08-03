Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 99,397 shares during the last quarter.

DENN stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

