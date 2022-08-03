Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 10th (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital’s (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 10th. Direct Digital had issued 2,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,400,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the expiration of Direct Digital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Direct Digital Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. Analysts predict that Direct Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

