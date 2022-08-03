Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRCT) Lock-Up Period To End on August 10th

Direct Digital’s (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 10th. Direct Digital had issued 2,800,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,400,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
Direct Digital Price Performance
Shares of DRCT stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
