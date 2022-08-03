Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRCT) Lock-Up Period To End on August 10th

Direct Digital’s (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 10th. Direct Digital had issued 2,800,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,400,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Price Performance

Shares of DRCT stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.