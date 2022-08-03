Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

